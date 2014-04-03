US Army 'afraid of discussing PTSD'

A soldier has shot dead four colleagues and injured 16 others at the US Army's Fort Hood base in Texas before killing himself, the military says.

There are reports the soldier may have been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and was in the process of being evaluated.

Marjorie Morrison, founder and CEO of PsychArmour, an organisation to help soldiers, said the US Army did not handle soldiers with mental health issues well.

"I think the military is very reactive when it comes to mental health, it's preparing people to go to war. They're afraid to discuss of what the implications of PTSD.

"When it happens, they don't know how to get help, and often by the time they do it's too late."

First broadcast on the Today programme on Thursday 3 April.