A woman smoking an electronic cigarette
The arguments for and against the e-cigarette

The number of people using electronic cigarettes in the UK has tripled over the past two years.

But the British Medical Association says there is not enough evidence to show they are safe.

Graham Satchell reports.

  • 28 Apr 2014
