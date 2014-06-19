Conceptual computer artwork showing the brain of an elderly man affected by Alzheimer's disease.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Cameron boosts aid to tackle dementia

Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to increase funding for dementia research and to make new drugs more accessible, as part of a "big, bold global push" to beat the disease.

Speaking at a summit of experts in London, Mr Cameron described dementia as "one of the greatest enemies of humanity".

Earlier, Dr Dennis Gillings, the recently-appointed global dementia envoy, described progress on new research and treatments for the disease as "achingly slow".

Fergus Walsh reports.

  • 19 Jun 2014
Go to next video: 'Two years to get mum a brain scan '