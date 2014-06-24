Media player
A fifth of hospital trusts in England may be covering up mistakes which could threaten patient safety, a government review suggests.
The analysis of reporting incidents shows 29 out of 141 trusts were not registering the expected number of safety incidents.
The review said this may be a sign of a "poor" safety culture.
Ministers want to improve transparency and are launching a website where patients can view the performance of individual hospitals on issues such as staffing levels and infection rates.
Sophie Hutchinson reports.
24 Jun 2014
