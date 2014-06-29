GP and patient
Public awareness on cancer symptoms should be 'priority'

GPs with a poor record in spotting signs of cancer could be publicly named under new government plans.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to expose doctors whose failure to spot cancer could delay sending patients for potentially life-saving scans.

However, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chair of the BMA's GP committee, says naming and shaming doctors would not improve detection rates, and raising public awareness of cancer symptoms should be a priority.

