Are we winning the war on Aids? In 60 seconds

The global Aids epidemic could be brought under control by 2030, according to a report by the United Nations Aids agency.
Both the number of new HIV infections and deaths from Aids are falling, says the report.
But it calls for a much greater international effort, as the "current pace cannot end the epidemic".
Here's a look at some of the numbers behind that assessment - in 60 seconds.
21 Jul 2014
