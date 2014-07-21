HIV
Are we winning the war on Aids? In 60 seconds

The global Aids epidemic could be brought under control by 2030, according to a report by the United Nations Aids agency.

Both the number of new HIV infections and deaths from Aids are falling, says the report.

But it calls for a much greater international effort, as the "current pace cannot end the epidemic".

Here's a look at some of the numbers behind that assessment - in 60 seconds.

