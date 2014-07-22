Media player
Senegalese hip hop star describes FGM ordeal
A Senegalese hip hop artist and anti-FGM campaigner has called for the practice to be ended.
Sister Fa, aka Fatou Diatta, is a survivor of the practice and was 'cut' whilst still in primary school.
She told BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty: "They took a part of my body that belonged to me without asking me. It was definitely a violation."
Warning: Some people may find the graphic descriptions in this interview disturbing.
22 Jul 2014
