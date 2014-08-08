Close up of man in protective gear
WHO: Ebola 'an international emergency'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of Ebola in West Africa an international health emergency.

WHO officials said a coordinated international response was essential to stop and reverse the spread of the virus.

The announcement came after experts convened a two-day emergency meeting in Switzerland.

Nick Childs reports.

