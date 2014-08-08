Media player
WHO: Ebola 'an international emergency'
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of Ebola in West Africa an international health emergency.
WHO officials said a coordinated international response was essential to stop and reverse the spread of the virus.
The announcement came after experts convened a two-day emergency meeting in Switzerland.
Nick Childs reports.
08 Aug 2014
