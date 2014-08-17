Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trapeze therapy - getting to grips with depression
Globally, more than 350 million people have depression, a disorder that affects their work and family life. Medication and therapy can help. But a new exercise class with a difference, a trapeze class, is helping women in London to counter depression.
-
17 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window