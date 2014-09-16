An innovative vaccine delivery method called the Nanopatch is being evaluated by the World Health Organisation in the hope it can be used to help eradicate polio.

The Nanopatch, which contains thousands of tiny pins and avoids the need for cold storage or to be administered by medical professionals, could offer a means to get the vaccine to more remote areas of the world.

Oliver Rosenbauer, spokesperson for the Polio Eradication Initiative at the WHO, explained to Today programme presenter John Humphrys that "any vaccine is only as good as the number of children it reaches... Traditionally vaccines are given with needles via injections and to reach remote populations can be very difficult.

"This could potentially be an excellent new solution," he added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 16 September.