Targets to reduce sugar consumption should be much more ambitious, health experts say.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and government advisers in England agree that a cut in their recommendations for sugar consumption is needed.

New WHO advice is that sugar should account for 5% of energy intake - down from 10%.

But a study published in the BMC Public Health journal suggested the target should be no more than 3%.

The BBC's Health correspondent, Dominic Hughes reports.