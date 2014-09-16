Health experts call for further cut in sugar intake
Targets to reduce sugar consumption should be much more ambitious, health experts say.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and government advisers in England agree that a cut in their recommendations for sugar consumption is needed.
New WHO advice is that sugar should account for 5% of energy intake - down from 10%.
But a study published in the BMC Public Health journal suggested the target should be no more than 3%.
The BBC's Health correspondent, Dominic Hughes reports.