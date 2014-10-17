Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Researchers at Cambridge develop new EEG brain scan
Researchers at Cambridge University say they have found a new way of searching for signs of awareness in the brains of patients in a persistent vegetative state.
Mishal Hussain spoke to Dr Srivas Chennu, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Cambridge and Sandra Bell whose son Ed has been in a persistent vegetative state for the last 12 years.
-
17 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window