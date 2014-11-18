Prince William
Prince William shows support for Ebola education video

Prince William has said he is watching with "great concern" the Ebola situation in West Africa and has expressed support for an educational video about Ebola.

The film is by Sierra Leonean filmmakers Future View Film Group, with the support of the UK charity Purple Field Productions, who have been making films and music videos to try to stop the spread of Ebola.

