Cost of obesity
Cost of obesity 'greater than war and terrorism'

Obesity is now reaching "crisis proportions" according to a new study.

The McKinsey Global Institute said it cost £1.3tn, or 2.8% of annual economic activity - it cost the UK £47bn.

It suggests that it is about the same as smoking or armed conflict and greater than both alcoholism and climate change.

  • 20 Nov 2014
