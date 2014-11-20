Media player
Cost of obesity 'greater than war and terrorism'
Obesity is now reaching "crisis proportions" according to a new study.
The McKinsey Global Institute said it cost £1.3tn, or 2.8% of annual economic activity - it cost the UK £47bn.
It suggests that it is about the same as smoking or armed conflict and greater than both alcoholism and climate change.
The BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym reports.
20 Nov 2014
