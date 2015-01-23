NHS staff on strike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Talks to avert 12-hour strike by NHS staff continue

Talks to avert a 12-hour strike next Thursday by NHS staff in England and Northern Ireland are to resume.

Union leaders met Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier this week but no agreement was reached.

They have criticised ministers for not accepting an independent review's recommended pay increase of 1% for all staff.

Richard Lister reports.

  • 23 Jan 2015
Go to next video: Chief nurse in NHS strike plea