Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The year's flu vaccine effective in only 3% of cases
Health officials have said this year's flu vaccine has been effective in only 3% of cases.
The strain of the virus circulating in Britain this winter is especially harmful to the elderly.
The vaccine would normally be expected to protect far more people.
Hugh Pym reports.
-
05 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window