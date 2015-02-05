A patient receiving the fly vaccine
The year's flu vaccine effective in only 3% of cases

Health officials have said this year's flu vaccine has been effective in only 3% of cases.

The strain of the virus circulating in Britain this winter is especially harmful to the elderly.

The vaccine would normally be expected to protect far more people.

Hugh Pym reports.

  • 05 Feb 2015
