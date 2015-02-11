Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS whistleblower: 'Independent scrutiny needed'
The head of an inquiry into the treatment of whistleblowers in the NHS says many health workers are afraid to speak up when they see failings - and feel bullied by managers.
The findings of Sir Robert Francis's report are being published on Wednesday
Dr Raj Mattu spoke out against overcrowding in 2001, and says little has changed.
-
11 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window