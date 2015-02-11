Simon Clark, director of Forest
Video

Smoking ban is 'excessive and no need for legislation'

Smoking in cars with children is to be banned in England and Wales from next October, with drivers facing £50 fines.

The move aims to protect young people under 18 from second-hand smoke. Scotland is also considering a ban.

Simon Clark is the director of pro-smoking choice group, Forest.

Mr Clark said the ban was "excessive" as very few smokers still smoked in a car carrying children.

