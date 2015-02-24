Feeding
Peanut allergies preventable by early introduction, research says

A new study has shown that eating peanut products early in life can prevent young children from becoming allergic to them.

The trial involved more than 600 babies who were at high risk of developing a peanut allergy, and international specialists have described the results as "striking and compelling".

Jane Dreaper reports.

