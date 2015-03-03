An independent investigation into a Morecambe Bay NHS Trust maternity unit where a number of newborn babies and mothers died is reporting its findings.

The investigation, which focused on alleged failings of care at Furness General Hospital in Cumbria between 2004 and 2013, was ordered by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt following several damning reports.

Report author and former senior Department of Health official Dr Bill Kirkup, is expected to criticise the hospital and focus on the role of regulators.