MPs back plain cigarette packaging

Standardised cigarette packaging is a step closer after it was approved by MPs in the House of Commons.

If passed by the House of Lords on Monday, the new rules on packaging will come into force in May 2016.

The rules mean that cigarette packets will have more prominent warnings and the brand name in a small plain type.

The new regulations are part of attempts to make cigarettes less attractive so fewer young people take up the habit.

The BBC's health correspondent, Dominic Hughes, reports.