Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is standing for re-election, despite previous claims that he would quit after 25 years in power
Video

Sudan's election - in 60 seconds

Ahead of the presidential election, BBC Africa looks at what you need to know about what was once the largest and one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa.

  • 10 Apr 2015
