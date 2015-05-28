Media player
'Diblings': The siblings created from the same donor
'Diblings' - or donor-conceived siblings - are children who are biologically connected through donated eggs or sperm.
One-year-old Sam has travelled with his parents from the United States to meet his two-year-old half brother Iori in London.
They are part of a network of twelve children whose parents all used sperm from the same donor.
Watch Victoria Derbyshire weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two, the BBC News Channel, and online.
