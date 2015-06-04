Close up of back of naked woman with her hand on right breast
Video

Breast scans 'do save lives', says international report

Women who have regular breast scans could lower their risk of dying from the disease by as much as 40%, according to a review by a team of international scientists.

The study was carried out by the World Health Organisations' cancer agency.

The number of women attending screening in England has fallen over recent years.

Smeetha Mundasad reports.

  • 04 Jun 2015
