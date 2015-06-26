Boy applying sun cream to his back
Which sun cream offers best protection?

People are putting their health at risk, because they are confused about the labels on sun creams, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society says.

Bottles currently give the SPF, which measures protection from UVB-rays and a star rating for UVA-rays.

Pharmacists say there should be one easy-to-understand rating combining the two.

