Pre-suicide symptoms identified by researchers

A major international study has identified the common behaviour patterns which often precede many suicide attempts.

Researchers say that if someone with depression presents symptoms like reckless driving or acting impulsively, the risk of them trying to take their own life is 50% higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that 800,000 people kill themselves each year and 20 times that number attempt it.

  • 30 Aug 2015
