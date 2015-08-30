Media player
Health benefits of a daytime snooze
Researchers say taking forty winks in the middle of the day could reduce blood pressure and stave off heart attacks.
The findings of the study were unveiled at a conference of the European Society of Cardiology.
Simon Jones reports.
30 Aug 2015
