Video

In November 2013, what Alex Lewis thought was "man flu" turned out to be a streptococcal infection (type A) which had penetrated deep into his tissues and organs.

It had triggered blood poisoning, or sepsis, a life-threatening condition that causes multiple organ failure - and left him in need of facial reconstruction and the amputation of four infected limbs.

Speaking to the Victoria Derbyshire programme, he explains his battle to be provided with the best prosthetic for his needs.

The micro-processor knee joints that would allow him to walk with stability are not available to him on the NHS in England.

Read Alex Lewis's full story here.

Watch Victoria Derbyshire on weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.