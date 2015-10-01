Media player
Smoking in cars with children banned in England and Wales
Smoking in the car, if there are also children present, is now banned in England and Wales and punishable by a £50 on the spot fine.
The law applies even if windows or the sunroof is open, but not in a convertible with the roof down.
Sharon Barbour reports.
01 Oct 2015
