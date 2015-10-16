Gladys Hooper
'Oldest hip replacement patient' describes life at 112

Britain's oldest person may have entered the record books again - by having a hip operation at 112 years old.

Surgeons say Gladys Hooper is probably the oldest person in the world to have had a hip replacement.

She is now recovering in hospital on the Isle of Wight.

She told the BBC's Duncan Kennedy what it felt like being possibly the oldest hip operation patient.

