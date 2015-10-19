Video

Having more than 11 moles on one arm indicates a higher-than-average risk of skin cancer or melanoma, research suggests.

Counting moles on the right arm was found to be a good indicator of total moles on the body. More than 100 indicates five times the normal risk.

The study, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, used data from 3,000 twins in the UK.

The BBC's Michelle Roberts explains what signs to look out for when checking moles for possible skin cancer.

