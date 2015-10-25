Dialysis machine
Video

Dialysis at home possible for kidney patients with new machine

A new dialysis machine could allow patients with kidney disease to have the treatment at home.

The equipment has cost around £40m and is being trialled after 10 years of research.

Rob Sissons reports.

