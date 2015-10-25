Media player
Dialysis at home possible for kidney patients with new machine
A new dialysis machine could allow patients with kidney disease to have the treatment at home.
The equipment has cost around £40m and is being trialled after 10 years of research.
Rob Sissons reports.
25 Oct 2015
