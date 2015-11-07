Brain scan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Child brain tumour diagnosis times cut

The time taken to diagnose brain tumours in children has been more than halved following a national awareness campaign.

Diagnosis times have dropped from 14 weeks to less than seven, and it means the UK has gone from one of the worst ranked countries, to one of the best.

Quentin Rayner reports.

  • 07 Nov 2015
Go to next video: New brain tumour therapy pioneered