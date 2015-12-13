Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hibernating lemurs could give clues to human health
Hibernation is an extreme resting state where the body's processes slow to the bare minimum.
Like bears, bees and many other animals, the fat-tailed dwarf lemur goes into this state of 'suspended animation' for the winter.
Researchers in the United States are studying this process in these little lemurs to see if this could actually help humans, as Lizzie Crouch reports from North Carolina.
Filmed by Colm O'Molloy
-
13 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window