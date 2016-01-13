Video

An unlicensed sperm donor claims he has fathered 800 children over 16 years of donating.

Simon Watson, 41, charges £50 for his service, which some women use as an alternative to more expensive, licensed private clinics.

Watson is tested for STDs every three months but fertility charities warn women using such services they are putting themselves at risk of sexual and hereditary diseases.

