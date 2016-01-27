Zika virus: What you need to know

Video

The Zika virus, an alarming and disturbing infection that may be linked to thousands of babies being born with underdeveloped brains, is spreading through the Americas.

Some areas have declared a state of emergency, doctors have described it as "a pandemic in progress" and some are even advising women in affected countries to delay getting pregnant.

But what is the virus, how is it spread and how can people minimise the chances of catching it? Tulip Mazumdar explains.

