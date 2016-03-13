Media player
Would you take a dose of hookworms?
Scientists in Washington are infecting healthy volunteers with hookworms to help the development of a vaccine against the parasite that can cause severe disability and anaemia.
Lizzie Crouch reports.
Filmed by Colm O'Molloy
13 Mar 2016
