Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should we be eating more fish?
Across Asia people eat more fish than anywhere else in the world, but there is a potential danger as mercury and other chemicals are found in fish.
So should we be worried?
Ayan Panja reports from the biggest fish market in Hong Kong.
-
10 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window