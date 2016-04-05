People signing in a choir
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can singing in a choir boost health?

Singing in a choir may be just what the doctor ordered for cancer patients, according to scientists.

Researchers say just one hour of choral singing can boost levels of immune proteins, reduce stress and improve mood.

Marc Ashdown reports.

  • 05 Apr 2016
Go to next video: New gym benefits cancer patients