James Young's unique arm
Amputee gamer shows off 'Iron Man arm'

When James Young lost an arm and a part of a leg in an accident on his morning commute, he thought his love of playing video games was over.

But after spotting an advert he began to work with prosthetics designers to create a unique limb that looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

  • 18 May 2016
