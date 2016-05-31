'Belly dancing has been my lifesaver'

Media player
How belly dancing has helped a woman through a 20 year cancer battle
Yvette Cowles has lived with cancer for 20 years and has had a double mastectomy. She tells the BBC how belly dancing has helped her through.
The Big C and Me, BBC1 Wednesday, 9pm.
31 May 2016
