'Belly dancing has been my lifesaver'
How belly dancing has helped a woman through a 20 year cancer battle

Yvette Cowles has lived with cancer for 20 years and has had a double mastectomy. She tells the BBC how belly dancing has helped her through.

The Big C and Me, BBC1 Wednesday, 9pm.

  • 31 May 2016