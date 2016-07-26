Runny eggs 'safe for everyone'

Video

Pregnant women and the elderly should no longer be told not to eat raw or lightly cooked eggs, a safety committee has recommended.

Mark Williams, chief executive of the British egg industry council, told Radio 4's Today programme they are "absolutely delighted" that the Advisory Committee on the Microbiological Safety of Food had made the recommendation to the Food Standard Agency (FSA), which will now consult on the recommendation.

"If it's got the British lion mark on it's the safest in the world," he says.