Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cosmetic surgery: 'I have to tape my eyelids shut'
The Royal College of Surgeons is offering cosmetic surgery advice to help patients recognise and avoid rogue companies offering dodgy deals.
Dawn Knight had corrective eye surgery that she says she now regrets.
-
04 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window