'Assessors say my dementia is improving'

Video

Thousands of people living with degenerative conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis (MS) are losing part or all of their disability benefits after being reassessed.

Wendy Mitchell, who has early onset dementia, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme how her benefits have stopped following a reassessment, despite her belief that her condition has got worse.

