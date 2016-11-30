Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Independent evidence needed' on new cigarette
Philip Morris has launched a new cigarette in the UK which it says is less harmful and could mean it stops selling conventional cigarettes altogether.
Chief executive of Action on Smoking and Heath Deborah Arnott tells the Today programme the company's iQOS cigarettes are "not harm-free".
-
30 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window