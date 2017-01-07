Red Cross NHS warning 'unprecedented'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: Red Cross NHS warning 'unprecedented'

The Red Cross is warning there is a "humanitarian crisis" in its hospitals in England, something the NHS denies.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the remarks from the charity were "unprecedented" and "the biggest wake-up call ever".

  • 07 Jan 2017
Go to next video: NHS 'not at humanitarian crisis' point