Separated twin 'pretty amazing'

Video

A baby girl whose twin failed to develop properly and fused to her growing body in the womb is recovering after a successful operation in the US.

In this extremely rare case, Dominique's parasitic twin was attached to her back and shoulder, making her look like she had two extra legs and feet.

A team of surgeons at Advocate Children's Hospital in Chicago described the challenges of the complex operation - while her foster mother said, "She has touched our hearts."