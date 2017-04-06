Media player
'I've been taking ketamine for my depression'
Dr Rupert McShane, who has led a trial in Oxford since 2011, says ketamine can work on patients like Helen who have depression "where nothing has helped before".
He adds there should be a national registry for those who prescribe the treatment to monitor the results and avoid misuse of the Class B substance.
Commenting on the Lancet Psychiatry paper, Prof Allan Young, from the The Royal College of Psychiatrists, said there were still "significant gaps" in knowledge about ketamine's use.
06 Apr 2017
