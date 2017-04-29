'A message to my mental illness...'

Media player
Three vloggers talk directly to their mental illnesses.
If you could speak to your mental illness, what would you say to it?
As part of 5 live’s State of Mind season, we’ve spoken to three vloggers who had a message for theirs.
Olivia, who suffers from bipolar disorder; Milly, who battled anorexia and anxiety; and Anya, who has depression, say hope got them through their most difficult times.
To her bipolar, Olivia says: “You make us believe we are worthless, but we’re not - we’re powerful beings, we’re magical beings.
“Hope has helped me through it."
This clip is originally from 5 live.
29 Apr 2017
