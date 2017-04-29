'A message to my mental illness...'

Video

If you could speak to your mental illness, what would you say to it?

As part of 5 live’s State of Mind season, we’ve spoken to three vloggers who had a message for theirs.

Olivia, who suffers from bipolar disorder; Milly, who battled anorexia and anxiety; and Anya, who has depression, say hope got them through their most difficult times.

To her bipolar, Olivia says: “You make us believe we are worthless, but we’re not - we’re powerful beings, we’re magical beings.

“Hope has helped me through it."

This clip is originally from 5 live.