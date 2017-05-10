Government 'knew' blood was dangerous
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Government 'knew' blood was dangerous

Jason Evans says his father was killed by contaminated blood that the government "knew was dangerous".

More than 2,000 people - mostly haemophiliacs - have died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through blood treatments.

Watch Panorama - Contaminated Blood: The Search for Truth on Wednesday 10th May at 9pm on BBC One and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

  • 10 May 2017