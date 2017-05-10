Media player
Government 'knew' blood was dangerous
Jason Evans says his father was killed by contaminated blood that the government "knew was dangerous".
More than 2,000 people - mostly haemophiliacs - have died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through blood treatments.
Watch Panorama - Contaminated Blood: The Search for Truth on Wednesday 10th May at 9pm on BBC One and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
10 May 2017
